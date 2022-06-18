Amitabh Bachchan takes a trip down memory lane as 'Don' turns 44

Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 17 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic, remembering the 'mile-long' queues before movie theatres after his action-thriller 'Don' hit the theatres, back in 1978.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh captioned, "Advance booking of my film DON... And they said... that the queues were a mile long... released in 1978... 44 years! AND these were also released the same year: DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh... 5 Blockbusters in one year! some of them ran for more than 50 weeks... Oh, those were the days!"





The vintage picture shared by the 'Sholay' actor revealed devoted fans of the superstar standing in long queues, cheering in front of the theatres. The sheer love the people harbour for Amitabh is quite evident from the picture.

Dating back 44 years, 'Don' was one of Amitabh's most notable films. The plot follows the story of a wanted criminal on the run who succumbs to his wounds in a police chase. However, in a twist of fate, another man named Vijay who looks like a doppelganger of the criminal replaces him, trying to find the details of his illicit deeds.

After the 1978 film, 'Don' has been a part of three remakes, titled 'Don', 'Don 2', and 'Don: The Chase Ends', all of them featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Popularly known as Big B, Amitabh was rightly called the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood in the 1970s. He built his on-screen image as an 'angry young man' by portraying aggressive roles in films like 'Zanjeer', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Deewar' and 'Kaala Patthar' to name a few.

Meanwhile, the 79-year-old Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's epic fantasy drama 'Brahmastra', alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which is to hit the screens on September 9. Apart from that, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project 'Uunchai' starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. (ANI)

