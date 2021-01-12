Amitabh Bachchan terms son Abhishek's performance in 'Guru' as 'marvelous'

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): As his actor son Abhishek's superhit film 'Guru' clocked 14 years on Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan termed the movie as 'fantastic' and his son's performance as 'marvelous.'

Bachchan's remarks came after a fan page on Twitter by the name of 'Thugs of Amitabh Bachchan' shared a video clip featuring stills from the movie and heaped praise on the father-son duo and the film.



The 78-year-old actor shared the tweet on his timeline and praised the film and his son's performance in it.

"Yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous," he tweeted as he shared the post.

The Mani Ratnam directorial that featured Abhishek with his then-fiancee and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai performed significantly well on the box-office and emerged as one of the most successful films of Junior Bachchan's career. (ANI)

