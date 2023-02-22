Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Makers of the action film 'Ganapath Part 1' revealed the release date of the film with a power-packed announcement video featuring Tiger Shroff in the most rugged and raw avatar. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger dropped the teaser along with the release date.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Aisi ek duniya jahaan aatank ka hai raaj, wahaan Ganapath Aa Raha Hai banke apne logo ki awaaz. Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023! In cinemas this Dussehra."

'Ganapath Part 1' is all set to release around Dussehra on October 20, 2023, in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

The actor donned a new tattoo on his forearm, which was the big reveal for the announcement of the release date.

Along with the Tiger, Kriti Sanon, the makers have also announced veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who will be playing an important character in the film. This is for the first time when the audience will see Big B and Tiger Shroff on-screen together.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared, "I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that's what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can't wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of Ganapath. As always, it's been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and Ganapath will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling."

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar.

He will also be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film 'Heropanti'. (ANI)