Amitabh Bachchan to mark debut as music composer in R Balki's 'Chup'

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is now gearing up to mark his debut as a music composer for director R Balki's psychological thriller 'Chup'.

Talking about this, director R Balki said, "It all happened very impromptu. I had asked Amitji to see the movie ('Chup'). After seeing it, he called me over and he played me a tune on his piano and said that's what the movie and the characters made him feel. He was very touched. I was ecstatic. I asked him if I could use the tune and he immediately gifted it to the movie. Today 'Chup' is the first film that has got Amitji's official composition as the score for the credits."

Previously, R Balki and Amitabh have worked on many big projects like 'Paa', 'Cheeni Kum', and 'Shamitabh'.

Apart from them, the legendary actor was seen in guest appearance roles in Balki's 'Padman', 'Ki and Ka' and 'English Vinglish'.

'Chup' is an upcoming psycho-thriller film which stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles and is slated to hit theatres on September 23, 2022.



The teaser of Balki's 'Chup' has piqued everyone's curiosity and already built massive anticipation around the film wondering what's it all about.

The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'.

The screenplay and dialogues of 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen in 'GoodBye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta and is all set to hit the theatres on October 5, 2022.

Apart from that, he will be also seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's next family entertainer 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. (ANI)

