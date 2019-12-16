Amitabh Bachchan turns out to be Abhishek's Monday motivation

New Delhi (India), Dec 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan often shares Monday-motivation posts on his social media and for today his push was none other than his father Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek shared a picture of Big B looking super stylish in a faux fur jacket, big thick-rimmed sunglasses, and an edgy hairdo. The capture was from his 'Brahmastra' shoot.

He kept the caption minimal which read, "#MondayMotivation @SrBachchan."



The legendary actor shot for the film in freezing Manali and his pictures from the schedule have been doing rounds on the internet lately.

The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and is helmed by Ayan Mukherjee.

The film was originally set to release on Christmas 2019 but was later pushed for an early 2020 release.

The film also stars Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. (ANI)

