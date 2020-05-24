Amitabh Bachchan wishes Eid Mubarak in unique style; shares character posters

New Delhi (India), May 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday sent lovely wishes to his followers on the occasion of Eid. The star also shared personalised character posters as he extended greetings on the auspicious day.

The 77-year-old actor shared two character posters on Twitter. With the writings of 'Eid Mubarak' and 'Eid Al-Fitr Mubarak', the first poster has the actor in the looks of his 1983 released film "Coolie" character Iqbal Khan.

The second poster showcases his upcoming movie "Gulabo Sitabo" character Mirza Sheikh as wishing his fans.

Taking it to another tweet, the 'Don' actor called for "peace, harmony, good health, friendship, love" on the auspicious occasion.

"Bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE ..," the star tweeted further.

Earlier, B-town celebs including Anupam Kher, Nushrat Bharucha, Manoj Bajpayee and others too extended their greetings as the nation celebrates Eid, with great religious zeal and fervour. (ANI)

