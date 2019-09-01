Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan wraps up 'Jhund'

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 09:36 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who might be busy with some back to back projects, was clicked at the Mumbai Airport where he was heading to shoot some last shots for his upcoming film 'Jhund.'
The 'Shehenshah' actor shared his picture from the airport on his Twitter handle and wrote, "striding out of the end of another .. last shots tonight for JHUND."

In the picture, the 76-year-old actor can be seen sporting a casual look with a zipper along with pants and pairing it with white shoes.
'Jhund' will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of 'Sairat' director Nagraj Manjule.
The movie marks the first collaboration between Big B and Manjule. Bachchan began shooting for the film in December 2018.
The film is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher and founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer in Nagpur.
Back in January, Big B had shared a heartwarming note after he wrapped up the shoot of the film. "As you end one and get set to leave .. the emotions and withdrawal symptoms begin to reflect .. thank you JHUND."
'Sairat' lead actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar will also be seen in the film.
The upcoming film is being co-produced by Nagraj, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath and Savita Raj Hiremath.
The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019.
Meanwhile, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:44 IST

Bhumi Pednekar gets nostalgic as 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' clocks 2 years

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): As Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer romantic comedy-drama 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' clocked 2 years of its release, the former shared throwback pictures to commemorate the special day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:31 IST

Selena Gomez gives sneak-peek into making of her new album

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American pop-singer Selena Gomez who is known to keep mum about her future projects, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her forthcoming album.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 09:52 IST

Kendall Jenner, others sued for Fyre Festival payments

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski are among the many celebrities, who are officially sued by a bankruptcy trustee as a result of promoting the infamous Fyre Festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 09:05 IST

Shawn Mendes hints at being in relationship with Camila Cabello

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes may have just spilled the beans about his rumoured relationship with fellow singer Camila Cabello, hinting for the first time that they are dating.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 08:36 IST

Eva Mendes to return to acting soon!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Good news for all the Eva Mendes fans! The actor, who rose to fame with movies like 'Once Upon A Time In Mexico' and 'Hitch' and was last seen in 2014's 'Lost River', directed by her husband Ryan Gosling, is ready to return to her roots.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:33 IST

Here's Anupam Kher proving that Priyanka, Nick is a much-in-love couple!

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Anupam Kher who was Priyanka Chopra's special invitee to the Jonas brother's 'Happiness Begins' tour concert in New York is totally loving Nick's sweet gesture towards his wife.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:07 IST

Rajkummar, Nushrat's 'Turram Khan' to release on this date

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Rajkummar Rao's birthday, Nushrat Bharucha announced the release date of her upcoming flick 'Turram Khan' with the versatile actor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:42 IST

Joaquin Phoenix reveals he wanted to create something...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix, whose is all prepped for his next outing in and as 'Joker', revealed that with the film he "wanted the freedom to create something that wasn't identifiable".

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:13 IST

Here's why Bhumi Pednekar is constantly sharing workout updates

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar's transformation is no secret untill you have been living under a rock! And the actor has been quite active in updating her fans with her fitness journey. Here's the reason why!

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:59 IST

'Khairiyat' highlights soulful love between Shraddha, Sushant in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The makers of 'Chhichhore' have released the film's second song, and it portrays the innocent chemistry and slight resentment between the lead pair- Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:50 IST

Fans lambaste Sofia Vergara for mentioning Hurricane Dorian in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): 'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara's latest beach captures didn't turn out the way she would have expected.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:42 IST

Wishes pour in for Rajkummar Rao as he turns 35 today!

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): As Bollywood's versatile actor Rajkummar Rao turned a year older today, several B-town celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to him.

Read More
iocl