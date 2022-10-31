Amitabh Bachchan's fans troll him over latest post, say "kaisi naughty baatein kar rahe ho"

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): After Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan dropped a picture of himself with a quirky caption, fans have been having a meme fest on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh, on Sunday dropped a picture which he captioned, "... the tongue can do a lot more than words."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkWFUDfBh2c/

In the picture, Amitabh could be seen posing with his tongue out and donning a blue printed shirt.

Soon after the 'Deewar' actor dropped the image, people swamped the comment section and dropped laughing emoticons.

"Naughty Amitji," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Kesi naughty baatien kar rahe ho sir."



"Ghor kalyug chal rha hain!" another user wrote.

"yaar bachchan ji iss umar mein ye sab," a comment reads.









Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in a family entertainer film 'GoodBye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film got a decent response from the audience at the box office.

He will be next seen in an upcoming entertainer 'Uunchai' alongside Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Apart from that, he also has a pan-India film 'Project K' along with Deepika Padukone and south actor Prabhas and 'The Intern' in his kitty. (ANI)

