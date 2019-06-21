Amitabh Bachchan in 'Gulabo Sitabo'
Amitabh Bachchan in 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Amitabh Bachchan's first quirky look from 'Gulabo Sitabo' revealed

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:47 IST

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan's first look from his next stint 'Gulabo Sitabo' is out.
The forthcoming film helmed by Shoojit Sircar is Amitabh's first collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana. Senior Bachchan started shooting for the film three days back in Lucknow.
The 76-year old seems to be essaying the role of a Lucknawi Muslim as his beard and skull cap are indicating. Wearing a light blue kurta, the 'Cheenikum' actor is seen with a scarf wrapped around his head and seems to be frowning at something.
In the backdrop of the image can be seen an old architecture perfectly going with his Lucknawi look. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the look of Amitabh on Instagram.

'Gulabo Sitabo' is a quirky family comedy film which is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and is being produced by Ronnie Lahiri with Sheel Kumar. The film will hit the theatre next year on April 24.
Prior to beginning the shoot for 'Gulabo Sitabo', Amitabh was on the sets of 'Chehre' shooting with Emraan. The duo started shooting in May, after which Big B also revealed his vintage look from the thriller.
Meanwhile, Ayushmann is also prepping for his upcoming film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' which is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan'. He is also awaiting the release of 'Article 15', in which he essays the role of a cop. (ANI)

