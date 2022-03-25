Ammy Virk starts shooting for Karan Johar's untitled project co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Actor-singer Ammy Virk has started shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming untitled project co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in the lead.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ammy shared a picture of the clapboard and tagged Karan Johar, his production house--Dharma Production's official Instagram page, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri.

He also tagged film director Anand Tiwari on his story.

Ammy earlier teased the project by sharing a slew of pictures with Vicky, Karan, and Anand on his Instagram handle.









For the unversed, the upcoming film that is reportedly a romantic comedy film will mark Ammy Virk's third project in Bollywood after movies 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', and '83'.

On the other hand, this film will reunite Vicky and Anand after their 2018 rom-com drama 'Love Per Square Foot', which had Vicky in the lead alongside Angira Dhar and Ratna Pathak Shah. (ANI)

