Amol Parashar opens up about role in '36 Farmhouse'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Ahead of the release of the film '36 Farmhouse', actor Amol Parashar opened up about his role.

"I play a young boy whose name is Hari Prasad (Harry). He is a migrant in Mumbai and trying to make a living. What I like about him is that although he is street smart and knows how to manipulate people, he mostly uses it for the right reasons and never wants to do any wrong," he shared.



Written by legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai, '36 Farmhouse' is a family comic drama. The project marks Ghai's debut on OTT as a storyteller and his debut as a music composer.

Sharing his fondest memory from the sets, Amol said, "The shoot was over all a learning experience. But doing some scenes with Sanjay Mishra Sir who plays my father in the film I most enjoyed. They are fun scenes and working on them with him was an icing on the cake."

The ZEE5 film also features Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini, Barkha Singh, Madhuri Bhatia, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles. It will be out on January 21. (ANI)

