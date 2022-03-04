Amrita Arora celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with Shakeel Ladak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Actor Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today.

Taking to Instagram, Amrita penned a heartfelt post for her husband.

She wrote, Yon me ,n me n you ! We love ourselves a party of 2 ! 13 years of raging it together Mon Ami ,with the help of some wine ofcourse hahaha ! My handsome,Amu loves you @shaklad happy 13 my love shack."

Alongside the note, Amrita dropped a string of images with Shakeel.





Amrita's wedding anniversary post has garnered several likes and comments.

"Cuties," actor Shibani Dandekar commented.

"Happy anniversary guys," actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote.

Amrita and Shakeel are doting parents to two sons -- Azaan and Rayaan. (ANI)

