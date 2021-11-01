Amrita Rao celebrates first birthday of her son Veer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): November 1 holds a special place in actor Amrita Rao's heart as her son Veer was born on this date a year ago.

Marking the first birthday of her firstborn, Amrita took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

"VEER turns 1 & so do we as parents. Happy Bday to Us...we seek your Love n Blessings," she wrote.

Alongside the birthday note, Amrita posted an adorable family picture, in which she and her husband Anmol can be seen playing with the little one.





Netizens heaped praises on the family.

"Adorable. God bless you all," an Instagram user commented.

"Cuties in one frame together," another one wrote.

Amrita married Anmol, who is a radio jockey, in 2016 after dating him for over seven years. (ANI)

