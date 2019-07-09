Amul celebrates Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' by giving it utterly butterly twist!

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Article 15' has won a million hearts owing to its powerful storyline, direction and brilliant performances by the actors of the film. The movie struck the right chords with the audience by pointing out the caste discrimination that still exists in various parts of the country.

Ayushmann, who is known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, has garnered immense appreciation for 'Article 15' and now the actor has found a new fan in none other than Amul!

The film has received an honour by Amul in a pictorial, which features the iconic Amul girl, who is seen standing next to a cartoon version of Ayushmann's cop avatar from the film, in front of a police jeep.

The doodle shows the cartoon versions standing with some documents in one hand and holding a slice of bread and butter in the other.

The poster twisted the tag line "Farq bahut karlia, ab farq laenge (We have created enough differences, now we will bring a difference)" to "Farq laayenge, Makhan khaayenge!", giving it their own 'utterly butterly' twist.

The ad also added, "The real article!"

Amul shared the cartoon poster on its Twitter handle and wrote, "Amul Topical: Article15, hard-hitting Bollywood film!"



The actor was touched by the gesture of the dairy brand, which is known for celebrating defining moments across various walks of life down the decades through their witty posters.

Sharing the doodle on Instagram stories, Ayushmann wrote, "This is special." While, the director of the film, Anubhav Sinha shared that it was his dream to get an Amul caricature.

"A secret dream fulfilled. Thanks, AMUL," he wrote alongside the cartoon poster shared on his Instagram.

Amul is known for its creative and quirky cartoon posters on films and actors. The brand never disappoints and usually comes up with topical doodles on film releases, celebrity weddings, and other significant events.

The film is loosely based on the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

The movie also highlights the caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents. The film's title derives from Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth.

Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, released on June 28.

Apart from this, Ayushmann has 4 other projects in the pipeline including 'Bala', 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan', 'Gulabo Sitabo' and 'Dream Girl'. (ANI)

