Amul pays creative tribute to Amitabh Bachchan for bagging Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): Amul India paid rich tributes to Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan after he was named at the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The dairy cooperative shared a new topical featuring Big B sitting on the hot seat of his famous show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

The 76-year-old actor's caricature showcases him a formal dark-blue outfit, with his popular french beard style.

Standing next to him is the famous Amul Girl, who can be seen offering Amul butter to the actor as the token of appreciation. "Ek aur Vijay," read the caption above the illustration.

The background of the creative which also reads "Hum bhi A.B" features the iconic trophy of Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was selected for prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday, has been bombarded with congratulatory messages from several Bollywood celebrities.

The announcement was made by the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani.'

He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015. (ANI)



