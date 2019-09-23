Amy Jackson with family (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Amy Jackson with family (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Amy Jackson and George blessed with a baby boy!

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:34 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): Model-actor Amy Jackson and fiance George Panayiotou on Monday welcomed a baby boy and named him Andreas!
The 27-year old shared the good news on Instagram with a captivating picture of the family of three. "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas," she wrote.

Soon after, her post got bombarded with wishes and blessings for the little one.
The model in August announced on the picture-sharing platform that she will be welcoming a baby boy and wrote, "It's a boy."
She first made the announcement in March where the actor zeroed in on a love-filled photo of herself and her beau with a dreamy sunset in the backdrop. Amy can be seen flaunting her baby bump alongside George, who seemed planting a kiss on her forehead.
On the work front, Jackson was last seen in Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0'. (ANI)

