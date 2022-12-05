An action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana, Aanand L Rai pen thankful note for "strong word of mouth" despite low collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and director Aanand L Rai, on Monday, shared a heartfelt note to thank the audience for giving love to their recently released film 'An Action Hero'.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the post which he captioned, " Keep loving and supporting!."



The statement reads, "As a team, we are always inclined to cause creative destruction. From Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and now An Action Hero, we have tried to give audiences something new to savour and discuss through our brand of cinema. So we are humbled with all the positivity and strong word of mouth. We hope this snowballs into more and more people coming into theatres. We have always wanted to tell stories differently and projects that are fresh, unique and clutter-breaking. We are grateful for all the love coming towards An Action Hero. It validates our stance of walking the road less travelled, to take risks and hopefully contribute to making our industry a more diverse storytelling entity. For us, An Action Hero is a rare script, a film that was meant to push the envelope of creativity and we hope you continue giving it love and appreciation in days to come. Keep loving and supporting."

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, 'An Action Hero' also starred Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role and marked the 'Bala' actor's first action-packed film of his career.

Although the film failed to impress the audience on its opening weekend and collected around Rs 5.99 crores in three days.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz and is all set to hit the big screens in July 7, 2023. (ANI)