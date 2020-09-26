An irreparable, irreplaceable loss: Shatrughan Sinha condoles SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday mourned the demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Sinha took to Twitter to condole the demise of the departed musician and dubbed him as the "pride of the music fraternity."

"Deeply saddened on the passing away of the pride of the music fraternity #SPBaladubrahmanyam. A true Indian, gentleman, legendary versatile singer," he tweeted.



"He was a son of the soil & it's an irreparable & irreplaceable loss. Prayers & strength to the family, friends, well wishers & supporters in their grieving times. Your voice will stay on......RIP," his tweet further read.

SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday after over a month-long battle with his health conditions at a private hospital in Chennai.

He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The Padma Shri award-winning musician recovered from COVID-19 but his health deteriorated later leading to his demise. (ANI)

