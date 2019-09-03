An ode to all superstitions, 'Lucky Charm' from 'The Zoya Factor' out!

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): While the trailer of 'The Zoya Factor' showed Sonam Kapoor as team India's 'Lucky Charm', here's the first track from the film dedicated to the lady luck and all those superstitions that we grew up listening.

Home to diverse cultures and unique traditions, people in India have all home-made techniques to identify and cure evils. And the film's latest cheery song 'Lucky Charm' is an ode and recollection of those beliefs.

From "Billi raasta kaat jayegi" to "not to sneeze before steeping out", the song is a collection of a number of other such phrases. The song further shows Zoya becoming "Mata" and being prayed to shower luck on them.

The song has been crooned by Raghuvir Yadav and Shankar Mahadevan with the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composing the lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The upcoming comedy feature is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The novel revolves around a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki, an executive in an ad agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the men in blue during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma has directed the film which will hit big screens on September 20 this year. (ANI)