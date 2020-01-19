Ananya congratulates sister Rysa on her achievement

Mumbai [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Actor Ananya Pandey posted a picture of Lil sister Rysa Pandey on her Instagram story congratulating her for her achievement in a 10 km marathon.

In the picture, Rysa can be seen sporting a medal around her neck after her marathon participation.

The original post on Sunday by Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey said, "So proud of you my baby girl !!! Ran for @worldforallanimaladoptions. @tatamummarathon #10k @rysapanday."

Ananya and Rysa, actor Chunky Pandey's daughters share a love-filled bond, expresses the 'Student of the Year 2' actor's post.

Apart from setting the social media on fire with her jaw-dropping wedding season look, Ananya is busy in real life filming her third project 'Khaali Peeli' which is set to hit the screens on June this year. (ANI)

