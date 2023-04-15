Ananya Panday cherishes "sukoon" moments in new pics, take a look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday never misses a chance to treat her fans with latest pictures and videos.

On Saturday, the 'Liger' actor dropped a string of pictures from her recent trip. She captioned the post in Hindi and wrote, "Sukoon."

In the first picture, she could be seen standing near a lake dressed in a casual outfit and holding a stick.

In another picture, she could be seen lying on the ground enjoying the atmosphere with her eyes closed. She looked beautiful in a no-makeup look. Don't miss to check out the yellow flower in her hair.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen reading a book as she sat near a lake in a sports bra and denim shorts.

She also dropped some random pictures of playing with some street dogs and enjoying the moment.

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Cutie pie Annie," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "You're so cute,"

A fan commented, "So happy for youuuu cutes."

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'. (ANI)