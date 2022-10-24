Ananya Panday drops 'Main Hoon Na' moment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday has shared her 'Main Hoon Na' moment on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya posted a transition video where she can be seen pampering herself and getting ready for a Diwali bash.

In the first clip, Ananya can be seen wearing a bathrobe and face sheet mask. After that, she gets ready and wore a bright red saree with a bralette-type blouse.

Calling it the 'Main Hoon Na' moment, she wrote, "My 'Main Hoon Na' moment this Diwali @farahkhankunder love you!!!! excuse any mistakes."

Ananya Panday celebrated Diwali with a whole lot of sass and style. From heavily embellished mint-coloured lehenga to a neo-traditional co-ord set lehenga, Ananya looks good at it all.



As soon as she shared the post, Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote "ily".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut. She will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh's directorial 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. (ANI)