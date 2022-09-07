Ananya Panday drops vacation pictures from Italy

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday, on Wednesday, dropped photos from her vacation in Italy.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures where she can be seen wearing a floral print dress and posing in different parts of destinations. She can also be seen enjoying ice cream.

She also wrote the post, "just a girl obsessed with lemon sorbet."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNGksCNfB1/?hl=en

Ananya again, treated her fans with a couple of pictures where she can be seen soaking up the sun in a green bikni.

She captioned the post, "capri-sun".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNeVI0tAkh/?hl=en



As soon as she dropped the post, people from the film industry and netizens showered love in the comment section.





She also shared some glimpses of Capri in the Instagram Story section.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut. For the film's promotions, the actor travelled across many cities in India. (ANI)

