Ananya Panday enjoys perfect Sunday night, says 'coffee, cake and a delicious read'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): There's no better way to end the day with delicious food and a good read.

'Student of the Year 2' actor Ananya Panday shared a glimpse of her perfect Sunday, in her recent picture.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ananya shared a picture of cake, coffee and a 'Club you to death' book by Anuja Chauhan.

"Coffee, cake and a delicious read," Ananya captioned the post.





Ananya stepped into the Bollywood industry with her debut film 'Student of the Year 2' opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime alongside Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will now be stepping into the Telegu film industry with her latest film 'Liger', opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The first song 'Akdi Pakdi' from the much-anticipated pan-India film 'Liger', starring Ananya and Vijay, was recently unveiled.

The song is an upbeat track with impressive dancing prowess shown by the leading duo. Its video begins with Vijay and Ananya riding a bike while she lies on the fuel tank. Soon after, Ananya blows a kiss at Vijay, the beat drops and the scene changes.

'Liger' marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film. The makers of the film also unveiled a poster of the lead actor Vijay who is standing naked with a bouquet of red roses in his hand. The poster got viral on social media and fans appreciated the 'Arjun Reddy' actor for his transformation.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar 'Liger' is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Apart from 'Liger', the daughter of Chunky Panday will also feature in Arjun Varain Singh's ' Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourava and is written by Singh, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It follows the story of three friends. (ANI)

