Ananya Panday hangs out with Siddhant Chaturvedi on sets of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Ananya Panday is keeping quite busy these days with a couple of projects in hand. Currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', Ananya gave a glimpse of herself from the sets of the film to her fans on Instagram. She shared a video from the sets on her Instagram stories featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and others.

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, "Just when I thought I had no friends, #khogayehumkaha".

Ananya will be seen sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi for the second time, they were first seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan'.





'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is directed by Arjun varain Singh. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti. Produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film revolves around three friends to be essayed by Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh Gaurav.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh's much-awaited pan-India film 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 25 this year.

Siddhant, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He will also be seen in Ravi Udyawar's 'Yudhra' opposite Malavika Mohanan. (ANI)

