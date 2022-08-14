Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in white beautiful lehenga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday sets major fashion goals with her ethnic looks. Ananya recently dropped a series of stunning images of herself on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor treated her fans to new pictures in ethnic wear for her upcoming film 'Liger' promotions.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Chennai - nan ungalai kaadhalik kiren!!! You filled us with so much love (and rasam rice) #Liger25thAugust."

Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a beautiful white lehenga.





In the first picture, Ananya was seen wearing an autumn leaves designed lehenga and striped blouse. She also draped a beautifully-embroidered sheer dupatta on one side of the shoulder.



Ananya accessorized her outfit with heavy jhumkas and earrings that went well with her ensemble. She left her curls open and went for light makeup.



As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with nice and good comments.

A fan wrote, "Wow" while another fan commented, "Fabulous".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently busy promoting her movie 'Liger' alongside Vijay Devarakonda. He will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. (ANI)

