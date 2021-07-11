Ananya Panday pens emotional post for her late grandmother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): A day after she lost her grandmother Snehlata Panday, actor Ananya Panday posted an emotional note in the former's memory.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya recalled how her grandmother inspired her every single day.

"Rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn't live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair.

"She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I'm so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light," she wrote.

Ananya also posted a few unseen pictures of her with her late grandmother, who's actor Chunky Panday's mother.







"She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You're too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much," she added.

In one of the images, we can also see Chunky sharing smiles with his father and mother.



Ananya's post has received several messages of condolence from social media users.

"Sending all the love and strength to your family," a netizen commented.

Actors Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar and Mrunal Thakur among many others dropped red heart emojis on the post. (ANI)

