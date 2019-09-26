Ananya Panday pens sweet birthday wish for 'papa' Chunky Pandey

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday showered love on her father and actor Chunky Pandey in the sweetest way possible.

The 'Housefull' actor turned 57 on Thursday and his daughter wished him on the special occasion by sharing a heartening post.

The 20-year-old actor gave the fans a visual treat by posting a few snapshots of her childhood.

In the pictures she shared on Instagram to mark the special day, little Ananya with her father is posing for the camera on different occasions.

"I love life this much all because of you! Happy birthday Papa, thank you for always making me laugh," she wrote.



On the work front, Ananya will be soon seen in 'Khaali Peeli,' which is scheduled to hit theatre on June 12, 2020.

She debuted this year in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2,' which is a sequel to 2012, hit 'Student of the Year'.

Whereas, Chunky Pandey appeared recently in Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Prassthanam,' that released on September 20 this year. (ANI)

