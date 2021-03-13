Ananya Panday relives early 90s fashion in recent photoshoot

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday took her fans back to the 90s as she sported a cool look for a recent photoshoot.

The 22-year-old actor took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share pictures of herself from a photoshoot in which she is seen wearing a white and blue horizontal-striped top paired with a white and blue vertically-striped skirt.





The top and skirt combo gave the actor a cool look and had a retro feel to it as it resembled the iconic 90's look in many ways.



The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor accessorized her attire with black sunglasses and some gold plated quirky jewellery inclusive of statement earrings and rings. Posing in front of a few flower to posing in the sunkissed frame to posing in front of a door, the photoshoot has Ananya doing it all with a sense of 'WoW-ness' around her.

On the work front, Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda form a duo in the pan-India film 'Liger' which makes her the youngest actor to have a pan-India film. She will also feature alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled next. (ANI)

