Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Ananya Panday reunites with 'SOTY2' costar Tara Sutaria for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 08:58 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who made their Bollywood debut with filmmaker Karan Johar's SOTY2, reunited.. for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star shared a picture on Instagram, hugging Tara Sutaria, both smiling and posing.
Dressed in traditional ensembles, both Ananya and Tara look gorgeous as they celebrate the festival. It looked like the stars had a happy reunion.

Post 'SOTY2', Ananya is busy with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' that also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Tara will next be seen in 'Marjaavaan' along with Sidharth Malhotra.
Ananya will also be seen in 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter which is set to go on floors on September 11.
'SOTY2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.
The film directed by Punit Malhotra also features Tiger Shroff besides Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:25 IST

The Russo Brothers open up about Marvel-Sony split

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Anthony and Joe Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers, recently opened up about the Marvel-Sony split over 'Spider-Man' film series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 06:28 IST

Here's why Priyanka celebrated Nick's VMAs' win with photoshopped image

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra opened up about the time she celebrated husband Nick Jonas' MTV Video Music Awards win for the best pop video with a photoshopped image of her hugging him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 05:42 IST

Johnny Depp defends Dior perfume ad, says it was made 'with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Johnny Depp defended his recent advertisement with luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior which was taken off air after it was subjected to backlash on social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:19 IST

Activists slam Jennifer Lopez for wearing fur

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez who attended the Toronto International Film Festival, faced the anger of animal rights activists for her long noticed fondness for fur.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:16 IST

Time to get off the couch: Eddie Murphy on comeback to films

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy who is making a comeback to the big screen with upcoming Netflix film 'Dolemite Is My Name', said its time to get "off the couch" while explaining his return.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:28 IST

Pierce Brosnan feels its time to introduce female Bond

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Pierce Brosnan who earlier starred as James Bond in films like 'GoldenEye' and 'Tomorrow Never Dies', feels its time to move over men and make way for a woman Bond.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:18 IST

Wishes pour in as Akshay turns 52

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): As actor Akshay Kumar turned 52, fans are all over the internet wishing their 'idol', 'inspiration', a very happy birthday!

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 02:07 IST

'The Sky Is Pink' entails 'joy', 'tragedy', Priyanka Chopra

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra who attended the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' gave insights into her character and what the role meant to her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:47 IST

It's nice to play somebody little more vile: Chris Evans

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Chris Evans who is popularly known for his roles in superhero flicks will be seen playing a mysterious villain in his upcoming outing in 'Knives Out' and he is happy about playing a "vile" character.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:47 IST

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' wrap: Ananya Panday tastes sweet revenge!

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' team wrapped up shooting their Lucknow schedule on Saturday and it was as 'sweet' as it could get!

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:27 IST

Mumbai: Bachchans, Ambanis offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani were spotted offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:41 IST

Tamil star Rajasekar passes away at 62

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 8 (ANI): Popular Tamil actor-director Rajasekar passed away on Sunday at the age of 62.

Read More
iocl