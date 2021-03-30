Ananya Panday shares fond Holi memories with Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Reminiscing the good old memories with her best friends, Ananya Panday on Monday shared a childhood snap that features her playing Holi with Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

Recalling her best Holi memories, Ananya dug out a priceless throwback picture, which sees her posing with toddler Shanaya, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, and Suhana, daughter of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, all doused in red gulal.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star captioned the post, "happy holi!!!!! my best Holi memories are with these two! Major missing stay safe everyone!!!!! Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always."





Celebrity followers including actor Sanjay Kapoor and more than 4 lakh followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Bollywood producer, director, and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder also chimed into the comments section and wrote, "Dolls!!'" with a heart emotion.

Shanaya's parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor also commented on the post. Sanjay dropped a string of heart emoticons, while Maheep wrote, "Awwww my babies"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in 'Liger', which also stars Vijay Devarakonda. This film will make Ananya the youngest actor to have a pan-India film. She will also feature alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled next.

On a related note, star kid Shanaya has also joined ace filmmaker Karan Johar's new talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). (ANI)

