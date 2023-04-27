Ananya Panday shares glimpse of her "happy days" from 'Call Me Bae' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Ananya Panday who is gearing up for her upcoming series 'Call Me Bae' on Thursday shared a glimpse of "happy days" from the sets.

Taking to Instagram story, Ananya treated fans with a picture of the 'Call Me Bae' clapboard that she captioned, "Day 25. Oh happy days."



Few months ago, the actor announced her new project with a video featuring Varun Dhawan.

In the video, Varun Dhawan and Ananya can be seen having a fun banter and discussing about fashion.



In the series, Ananya will be playing a fashion expert. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Call me a fashionista, call me your new favourite, just 'Call Me Bae'. #CallMeBae New Series, Now Filming!"

'Call Me Bae' is being directed by Collin D'Cunha. Created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers.

Apart from this, Ananya recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime-thriller.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

'Dream Girl 2' is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. (ANI)

