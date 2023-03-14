Ananya Panday shares inside pictures from cousin Alanna's mehendi ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Ananya Panday is all excited for her cousin Alanna's wedding. On Tuesday, the 'Liger' actor shared a couple of pictures from the mehendi ceremony.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ananya treated fans with a sneak peek into the wedding festivities of her cousin.

In the pictures, bride-to-be Alanna Panday can be seen dressed in a pastel mint-green floral lehenga while getting her mehendi done.



The bridesmaid Ananya opted for a light pink stylish lehenga with a dewy makeup look.





And Ivor McCray twinned with her bride in a matching sherwani.



On the other hand, Ananya's cousin Ahaan Panday twinned with her. He was seen in pink tonned ethinc outfit.

The mehendi ceremony is taking place in Mumbai at actor Sohail Khan's house.



Several Bollywood celebs attended the function including Salman Khan, Helen, Bhavana Pandey, Ahaan Panday, Bobby Deol, among others.

Few days ago, Ananya re-shared her cousin Ahaan Panday's post featuring pictures from pre-wedding party along with a caption, "Welcome to family."

Alana Pandey's bridal pre-wedding party was based on a white theme.

In the group picture, all were seen dressed in a white outfit, Ananya wore a white dress with a flower tiara on head. She was seen posing with the bride and groom-to-be, her sister Rysa.

Ananya was also seen sharing candid moments with her cousins at the function.

Alana is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Pandey and Deanne Panday. By profession, she is a model and social media influencer.

Coming back to Ananya, she recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime-thriller.

The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi of 'Veere Di Wedding' fame.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023. (ANI)

