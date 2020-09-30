Ananya Panday shares pictures from her first look test as Pooja for 'Khaali Peeli'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Ahead of the release of her film 'Khaali Peeli', actor Ananya Panday on Wednesday shared glamorous pictures from her first look test for her character Pooja.

The 'Student of The Year 2' star posted the snaps over social media that featured her in Western and Desi avatar. Ananya also expressed her excitement over the release of the film in two days.





In the picture, Ananya looks breath-taking as she pulls off both looks with such ease- looking chic is her western outfit as well as when she slays in the Indian outfit, a bright pink attire with neon green bangles.

The actor posted on Instagram the captures of her first look test for the film and wrote, "POOJA (heart emojis) throwback to the first look test and now the film is releasing in two days #2DaysToGo #KhaaliPeeli releasing 2nd October on @zeeplexofficial & @zee5."

Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars 'Paatal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

'Khaali Peeli' went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The movie will start streaming on OTT platform Zeeplex from October 2.(ANI)

