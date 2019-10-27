Ananya Panday urges fans to celebrate cracker-free Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Newbie Ananya Panday on Saturday requested her fans and other social media buffs to celebrate this Diwali cracker-free.

The actor posted a snap of her along with her two pets and gave an important message.

"Happy Diwali from me and mine to you and yours and guys please avoid bursting fire-crackers to make it a happy and safe one for not just us but animals too," she wrote alongside the photo.



On the work front, Ananya will be seen in 'Khaali Peeli,' which is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.

She is also to essay the role 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film, being directed by Mudassar Aziz, is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.

The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

She debuted this year in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2,' which is a sequel to 2012 hit 'Student of the Year'. (ANI)

