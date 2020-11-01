Ananya Panday wishes 'more pancakes and adventure' to Ishaan Khatter on birthday

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Two days after celebrating her 22nd birthday, actor Ananya Panday on Sunday extended birthday greetings to her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter.

The Student of The Year 2 actor took to Instagram to mark her close friend and co-star's birthday and posted a glowing selfie of theirs.



She wrote a short, yet adorable, caption, wishing him "more pancakes and adventure."

"happy bday little mr sunshine. here's to more pancakes and adventures," she wrote in the caption.

The duo's recent film Khaali Peeli has received positive responses. (ANI)

