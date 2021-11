Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Las Vegas shoot of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' has been completed.

On Thursday, Ananya took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her followers.

"& that's a wrap on our Las Vegas schedule #Liger," she wrote.





Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' also features the boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Puri Jagannadh have co-produced the upcoming sports drama. (ANI)