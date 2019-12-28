Ananya Panday wraps up shooting of 'Khaali Peeli'

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Ananya Panday on Saturday announced the wrap-up of the shooting of her upcoming film -' Khaali Peeli' on social media.

The 21-year-old actor announced the last working day of the shoot by sharing a picture on Instagram along with a caption that read, "Last working day of 2019 can't wait for what 2020 has in store for us. #KhaaliPeeli"



In the picture shared by the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' the actor can be seen posing along Ishaan Khatter and director Maqbool Khan. The actor is seen donning a white crop top along with white jeans and Ishaan looked dapper in his casual attire.

The Maqbool Khan directorial has 'Dhadak' star Ishan Khatter opposite Ananya and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zadar and Zee Studios.' Khaali Peeli' is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12 next year.

Ananya, debuted this year in Karan Johar's 'SOTY 2' which also marked the launch of Tara Sutaria.

The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of the Year,' which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world. (ANI)

