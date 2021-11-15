Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday gets engaged

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): In a private ceremony on Saturday, Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCray.

The Indian-style engagement ceremony was also attended by actors Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu, as seen from the pictures shared on social media by Alanna's mother Deanne Panday.







Taking to her Instagram handle, Alanna shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "So happy we got to have a small Indian Engagement Ceremony with our close friends and family before we head back to LA today! @ivor."



In another post on her Instagram Story, Alanna shared that they would not be having the wedding "for another year and a half" and that they have not thought of a date yet. Though she revealed that there would be two weddings for sure to "embrace both our cultures".



Ivor had proposed to Alanna in the Maldives earlier this month. (ANI)

