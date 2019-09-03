Koffee with Karan, Image courtesy: Instagram
And now, get ready to relive your favourite moments from 'Koffee with Karan'

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 02:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan', which concluded its sixth season in February, is coming back to TV already!
Well, hold your horses, not with the seventh season but the talk show is returning to the small screen with a twist - a throwback special.
Titled 'Koffee with Karan Time Machine', the special will air daily from Monday to Friday and will focus on old episodes of some of the most popular actors.
The first episode is dedicated to none other than Shah Rukh Khan! The upcoming special will feature his appearances in the hit show. In the very first promo, which released recently, the audience is taken down the memory lane.
The first episode of the show is all about the Badshah of Bollywood. It includes several throwback stills and clips from 2007 to 2018. The 'Raees' actor talks not only about himself but his co-actors too. In fact, SRK, who is known for his sense of humour, showcases his amazing wit in many of the episodes of the talk show.
The promo was shared by Star World on its YouTube page.
The popular talk show hosted by KJo has changed Bollywood gossip. Over the past six seasons, the show has given the audience some of the juiciest tidbits about B-town straight from the horse's mouth.
And who wouldn't want a quick recap, revisiting all of those moments and banters again, before gearing up for another season of the show! (ANI)

