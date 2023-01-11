Andhra Governor Harichandan congratulates 'RRR' team for winning Golden Globe Award

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday congratulated the 'RRR' team and especially music director MM Keeravani, singer Sipligunj and director S.S. Rajamouli, for winning the prestigious Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Song.

Governor Harichandan said that the award presented for the song 'Natu Natu' in the 'RRR' movie at 80th Golden Globe Awards function held in Los Angeles on Wednesday, has made the people of the State proud and elevated the status of Telugu movies and music on the world stage.

He wished that the team wins many more such awards in the future

'Naatu Naatu' won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

'Naatu Naatu' a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

'Naatu Naatu' was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Meanwhile, RRR's director SS Rajamouli and the film's lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony along with 'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravaani. (ANI)