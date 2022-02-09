Angad Bedi expresses love for his father Bishan Singh Bedi in latest Instagram post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Actor Angad Bedi, on Wednesday, penned a heartfelt note for his father Bishan Singh Bedi.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Always a pleasure seeing you Baapu. Time spent with you is never enough. Waheguru chad di kala. Rab kadi disseya nahi...par tere varga hi hona."

Alongside the note, Angad posted a video, in which he can be seen holding his father's hand.





Angad and his father's video has garnered several likes and comments.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap dropped red heart emojis on the post.

For the unversed, Bishan Singh Bedi is former India spinner. (ANI)

