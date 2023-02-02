Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia to play 'married couple' on screen for the first time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia who have been married for nearly 5 years, and going to be seen captivating the audiences with their chemistry on screen.

The couple is now coming together for a comedy-drama which is penned by popular author Chetan Bhagat. The shoot for film has already culminated and was shot in Mumbai.

Agand will be playing the character of Raghavan Rao and Neha will play the role of his wife, Savi. The story revolves around a married couple during the times of Covid lockdowns.



A source revealed, "It's a funny story based on a couple and their shared relationship living together during the covid lockdown. It's an exciting proposition as the duo are social media goals when it comes to being the adorable couple they're and the casting was done keeping their natural chemistry in mind. This is the first time Neha and Angad are paired opposite to each other and the project has recently been completed".

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in New Delhi in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha was last seen in the film 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year. (ANI)

