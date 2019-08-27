Angad Bedi's first look as Robin from 'The Zoya Factor' out!

Angad Bedi's first look from 'The Zoya Factor'
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:12 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Angad Bedi's first look as Robin from the upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor' is finally out and you can't miss his uber-cool avatar!
The actor, who has featured in a number of films, is choosing more diverse characters now, from a lawyer in the upcoming show 'Verdict' to a cricketer in 'Inside Edge 2' to an army man in Gunjan Saxena biopic.
However, when he signed 'The Zoya Factor', he did it for his sheer love for cricket. The 36-year-old actor is all set to smash the ball out of the park, with his ace act in the movie. Angad plays a crucial part of the Indian cricket team in the film and the movie takes the audience into the psyche of the cricket team.
Angad sports a cool and casual look that the millennials can relate to. For his look, Angad underwent a series of trials and changes before nailing the final one for the film based on what his character is.
Talking about the look, the actor said, "The look is snazzy and it is a very contemporary look which will relatable to all the millennials. My character is meant to be is very high on fashion, wears high end branded clothes, he likes flashy cars because he is so popular. He has a fan following, he makes no bones about being the superstar of the team."
Speaking about his character, Angad said that he is "magnetic" and is passionate about his game.
"He is a gregarious and magnetic character. My character Robin has the bad boy charm. He is the super star of the team. He is passionate and dedicated about his game. But he gets insecure and the consequences make him human and real. The players look up to him. He has groomed people and everyone around wants to emulate him," the star said of his character.
He also went on to say that he understands the psyche of a sportsperson and all the emotions came alive to him while playing the character.
"Abhishek has given a complex behaviour pattern to explore. I love the graph of the character - glory, dejection, failure, success. He is very different from my personality and I understand the psyche of a sportsperson and all these emotions came alive to me while playing this character," he said.
The upcoming film stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles.
Sonam had kick-started shooting for the flick on August 29, last year. The 'Aisha' star had also shared insights from the shoot on her Snapchat at that time.
The upcoming movie also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name.
The film is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma, who has earlier directed movie like 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', 'Tere Bin Laden' and 'The Shaukeens'.
The book revolves around a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki, an executive in an advertising agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.
The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 20, this year. (ANI)

