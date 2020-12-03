Angira Dhar joins star cast of 'Mayday' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): 'Commando 3,' actor Angira Dhar has joined the star-studded cast of 'Mayday,' joining actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh.



Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that Dhar will be essaying the role of a lawyer in the film.

"AMITABH - AJAY DEVGN - RAKUL PREET - ANGIRA DHAR... #AngiraDhar joins the cast of #Mayday... Will essay the role of a lawyer... Stars #AmitabhBachchan, #AjayDevgn and #RakulPreetSingh," he tweeted.

The film that will be produced and directed by Ajay Devgn will begin shooting in Hyderabad this year. (ANI)

