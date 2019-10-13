Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher
Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher hail PM Modi for plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:12 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): Bollywood veterans Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram on Saturday and reiterated his message of cleanliness.
The PM on Saturday set an example as he took to plogging for 30 minutes at a beach in Mamallapuram ahead of his second round of formal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Anil on Sunday echoed PM Modi's message through his tweet writing, "Keeping our surroundings clean is not just limited to our houses. It's about keeping our home, #India clean & safe."
He added that in order to stay happy, healthy and fit, "cleanliness" is essential.
"Cleanliness is definitely very essential for remaining happy, healthy & fit. We all need to work towards reducing the 'collection'," he wrote.
[{d68c6509-add9-4a16-8c4b-9bd4cfdd17d2:intradmin/Anupam_kher.JPG}]
Veteran actor Anupam also hailed the PM for taking the matter in his hands by sharing a picture of PM Modi holding a bag full of waste he collected while plogging at the beach.
"This picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become a symbol of honesty, truth, simplicity and selfless spirit in the whole world in times to come," he hailed in his tweet.
PM Modi has time and again spoken on the need to stay fit and keeping one's surroundings clean. During his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 29, he had said that the government will be organising several 2-km long runs to promote plogging across the country starting October 2.
"There is a clean India campaign in this picture. Along with the image of a faqir is hidden. Now what can such a person fear. Jai Ho," the actor added.
[{8522d736-039d-415a-b928-0c73bbef75bc:intradmin/Anupa.JPG}]
Meanwhile, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too sang praises of the PM saying that he is the one "who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way."
"Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a leader is one who knows the way, goes the way & shows the way. You are that leader for us. A Clean & fit nation is the best nation," he tweeted.
[{b7b38b4c-e8b3-412b-9bc3-7fbe1ba885fd:intradmin/Madhur_lbBi7Iw.JPG}] (ANI)

