Anil Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Anil Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Anil Kapoor celebrates 2 years of 'Mubarakan,' hints at sequel

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:09 IST

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): The Anil and Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Mubarakan' clocked 2 years today and the former is excited enough to celebrate the day.
Giving a glimpse about his celebrations, Anil shared a video, where he can be seen with his 'Mubarakan' co-star Ileana D'Cruz, director Anees Bazme and producer Murad Khetani. In the video, he can be seen narrating how they coincidentally met on the occasion of their film celebrating its two year anniversary.
Unfortunately, the other two-star cast of the film Athiya Shetty and Arjun were missing in the video. Apart from the celebration, the director also hinted about the possible sequel of the film which will either be released on December 25th (Christmas Day) this year or next year.
"So happy to be celebrating 2 Years of Mubarakan with these 3 troopers Ileana DCruze, Anees Bazmee, Murad Khetani. Sending my love to the other members of our crazy family Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty. Thank you for all your love," he captioned the video.


The film 'Mubarakan' revolves around an eccentric man Kartar Singh (played by Anil) who helps his estranged twin nephews (double role played by Arjun) to marry the women they love. Both orphaned and raised apart, the twins come together to serve a greater purpose. The film also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Pavan Malhotra and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles.
The film which had an ensemble did not do wonders on the box office and managed to rake in Rs 93.59 crores on the box office.
Meanwhile, Arjun will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama 'Panipat' which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.
Anil, on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus, 'Takht' along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.
He will also be seen in director Mohit Suri's next titled, 'Malang' which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:13 IST

Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account was hacked this weekend and the hacker used the account to post hateful, bigoted tweets.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:11 IST

Lili Reinhart makes first public appearance post break-up with...

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Lili Reinhart who recently called it quits with her boyfriend and co-star Cole Sprouse made her first public appearance post her break-up.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:50 IST

Woodstock 50 music fest might be free

Washington DC [USA], July 28 (ANI): Woodstock 50, a planned American music festival which is scheduled to be held in August, is now pivoting to a free concert.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:19 IST

Wishes pour in for Huma Qureshi who turns 33 today

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Huma Qureshi turns 33 today and scores of celebrities flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:33 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio jokes about his favourite dish with cast of...

Washington D.C [USA], July 28 (ANI): American actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has disclosed that he prefers pupusas to tacos.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:58 IST

Ajay Devgn gets nostalgic as 'Omkara' clocks 13 years

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): As Omkara completed 13 years today; Ajay Devgn went down the memory lane and recollected his memories of the film. The 'Singham' actor remembered his iconic film in a Twitter post and wrote, "13 Years To Omkara. Throwback to the great saga of love, ambition, treach

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:45 IST

Power couple Deepika, Ranveer pose out love

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Bollywood's power couple -- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone -- who leave no stone unturned to express their love and admiration towards each other, are dishing out couple's goals on social media in the recent post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:20 IST

Sarah Hyland reveals she is 'stalking' bridal accounts

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland who recently announced her engagement with Wells Adams seems to be in total wedding mode!

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:15 IST

Kim Kardashian is now re-labelling 2 million garments with 'Kimono' logo

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Forced to change the name of her clothing line Kimono after being accused of cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian shared with fans that close to 2 million garments of the shapewear line have been produced and the reality star is now in the process of covering up

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:35 IST

'Sadak 2' schedule wrap: Alia Bhatt brags about her 'old man'...

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Work seemed fun for actor Alia Bhatt who was shooting in Ooty for 'Sadak 2' with father Mahesh and sister Pooja Bhatt. And after days of shoot in the beautiful Tamil Nadu town, the actor announced the schedule wrap.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:28 IST

Anne Hathaway starrer 'Modern Love' to stream on Amazon Prime

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Soon-to-be mother Anne Hathaway is all set to star in Amazon Prime's new romantic comedy series 'Modern Love' which will start streaming on October 18 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:13 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry restrict neighbors from speaking to them

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): It seems like the royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish to maintain a distance from their new neighbours.

Read More
iocl