Anil Kapoor is all praise for his sister-in-law, Miss India 1969 Kavita Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): On the occasion of his sister-in-law Kavita Singh's birthday on Friday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt post for her.

"Miss India 1969 Kaveeta Singh, top most model in the 70s and now a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, elder sister to my wife Sunita @kapoor.sunita and masi to my kids Sonam, Rhea and Harsh! Definitely one of the finest interior decorators in India today. Period. Happy 70th Birthday Kaveeta ! We are all so so proud of you always! Lucky to have a friend and sister in law like you! @kaveeta.singh," he wrote.





Alongside the love-filled note, Anil shared a string of images of Kavita.

Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor, too, wished Kavita on social media.

Calling Kavita a wonder woman, Sunita wrote, "Happiest birthday to the Wonder Woman of our family...We are not celebrating how old you are, I am celebrating how wonderful your are: It's your birthday and I am thinking about all the many good times we've shared, we are celebrating your strength, love and how blessed we are to have you in our lives.I might not say it often but I really appreciate all that you do and feel so grateful for your love. Love you so much. Have the best bday ever."



Apart from Anil, Sunita, Sonam has also wished Kavita a very happy 70th birthday. (ANI)

