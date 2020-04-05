Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar request people to light follow PM's '9 PM- 9 Mins' appeal

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday requested people to light lamps at 9 PM to make the '9 PM, 9 minutes' program successful.

The ever young actor, Anil, took to Twitter to remind and request his followers to participate.



"It's 5th April, Sunday. Tonight at 9 pm, let's unite and let the light of hope & positivity spread far and wide! #9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCornona, the 63-year-old actor tweeted.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar also voiced his support to PM Modi's '9 PM- 9 Mins' appeal.



Taking it to Twitter, the 47-year-old director wrote: "following the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi...I hope it's lights off for everyone tonight at 9 pm for 9 minutes #9PM9minute! Let the light of a candle .. a Diya ...your cell phone light bring the light back into our lives! stay safe!

Various celebrities are using their social media platforms to urge people to follow the instructions.

Earlier the day, several Telugu actors including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Ram Charan came forward to express support and requested people to light lamps.

Amid a nationwide 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the citizens to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the "darkness spread by the pandemic".

"Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions," said the Prime Minister in a video message.

"And that is why, this Sunday, on April 5, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this day, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians."

"We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights," he said.

He asked the people to turn off all the lights in their homes and stand at doors or balconies and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes. (ANI)

