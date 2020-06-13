Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and other celebrities send heartwarming birthday wishes to Disha Patani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): As actor Disha Patani rings in her 28th birthday today, the actor received heartwarming wishes from her 'Malang' team on social media.

Co-actor Anil Kapoor shared a post featuring throwback to wish Disha on her birthday. In the first picture, Disha is seen all smiles along with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and director Mohit Suri, while the second picture in the post shows the birthday girl sitting on a dining table as she poses for the click, along with the post. Kapoor tweeted," Happy Birthday, @DishPatani! All smiles always! Wishing you have a Malang day! Keep staying focused! Lots of love!"



Mohit Suri, the director of 'Malang' also wished Disha on her birthday in an Instagram post. He wrote, "#happybirthday to my #superhero buddy @dishapatani! More power, strength, courage and love to you so that you can keep inspiring us! Keep shining my brave girl."



Replying to Suri's wish, Disha wrote, "Thank you sir but you're the wind beneath my wings."

Kiaran Advani took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable picture-making put with the birthday girl. Along with it, Advani wrote, "Happy Birthday Disha Patani. God Bless You."



Earlier in the day, the 'Baaghi 2' actor received birthday wishes from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff as he called Disha 'Rockstar' while wishing the actor on her 28th birthday. Along with the wish, Tiger shared a never seen before throwback video to make the day special. (ANI)

